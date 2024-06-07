West Long Branch Road Reopens 12+ Hours After Tractor-Trailer Crashes Into Utility Pole

Crews responded to the crash on Broadway between Locust Avenue and Route 36 on Thursday, June 6, the West Long Branch Office of Emergency Management posted on Facebook at 4:09 p.m.

No injuries were reported in the wreck. Police set up detours and firefighters responded to help at the scene.

Jersey Central Power & Light crews worked to repair the utility pole after "a few homes" lost power. The JCP&L outage map showed no customers without power in West Long Branch as of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 7.

Despite warnings that Broadway would be closed for the entire morning commute, the emergency management office said the road reopened to traffic in another Facebook post at 7:57 a.m.

