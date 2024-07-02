West Long Branch Firefighter Falsified And Destroyed Records, Prosecutors Say

Ronald Guidetti, 61, of Long Branch, turned himself in to police on Monday, July 1, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced in a news release. The investigation started when "concerns were raised" about two training certificates for a firefighter with West Long Branch Fire Company No. 2 earlier in 2024.

Investigators said Guidetti falsified certificates in response to an Open Public Records Act request filed with the company. He was also accused of removing the certificates from the filing system and destroying them once the request was fulfilled.

Guidetti was charged with third-degree false uttering, third-degree forgery, and fourth-degree falsifying or tampering with records.

Guidetti was charged through a summons and was released to await future court appearances.

