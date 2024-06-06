Wall Township Mom Killed By Ex-Boyfriend In 'Horrifying' Machete Attack Identified

A spokesperson for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office identified 29-year-old Brianna Greenwood as the victim of the attack on Thursday, May 23. Alex Williams, 24, of Wall Township, was accused of killing her at the Glen Oaks apartments.

Wall police responded to the complex's parking lot at around 9:22 a.m. and found Greenwood suffering from several serious injuries. She was rushed to a hospital and died a week later on Thursday, May 30.

A GoFundMe page for Greenwood said she underwent an 18-hour surgery but couldn't recover from "the extensive damage inflicted upon her body."

"Brianna's untimely departure serves as a stark reminder of the gravity of domestic violence," the memorial fundraiser said. "She, her children, and her family did not deserve to suffer at the hands of such cruelty."

The GoFundMe page raised more than $1,900 from at least 42 donations as of Thursday, June 6.

"Brianna leaves behind two young children, three and eight [years old], one of whom witnessed the horrifying incident just a few feet away," the GoFundMe said. "Your generosity will help provide Brianna with the dignified farewell she deserves, while also assisting her family in caring for her precious children and providing them with the necessary therapy to navigate through this traumatic ordeal."

The fundraiser also said Greenwood is an organ donor and will hopefully save several lives.

Williams was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (machete). He was held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

Williams was scheduled for a detention hearing at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 7.

