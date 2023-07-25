Two Motorcyclists Dead In Route 18 Crash With 3 Cars

A 2019 Hyundai Tucson, 2017 Subaru Impreza, 2008 Mercedes-Benz 550, along with a 2005 Suzuki GSX and a 2001 Yamaha YZF motorcycle collided on Route 18 north near County Road 520 in Marlboro, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.

Both motorcycle riders were pronounced deceased at the scene. Their identities were not released.

The driver of the Tucson and their passenger were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation involving members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART) and Marlboro Township Police Department is active and ongoing at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is being urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443 or Marlboro Township Police Officer Aaron Murdock at 732-536-0100.

