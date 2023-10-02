Trooper Escapes Serious Injury After Veering Off I-195, Striking Trees On Jersey Shore

At approximately 8:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 2, a trooper was operating an unmarked troop car westbound on I-195 at milepost 13.1 in Upper Freehold, according to Detective I Jeffrey Lebron, a State Police spokesman.
The troop car veered off the left side of the road, then re-entered the roadway before veering off the right side and climbing an embankment, ultimately colliding with multiple trees, Lebron said.
The trooper sustained minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, he said.
The incident is currently under investigation.
No other details were released.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.