Trooper Escapes Serious Injury After Veering Off I-195, Striking Trees On Jersey Shore

A New Jersey State trooper escaped serious injury after veering off Interstate 195 in Monmouth County and colliding with multiple trees, authorities said.

Jon Craig
At approximately 8:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 2, a trooper was operating an unmarked troop car westbound on I-195 at milepost 13.1 in Upper Freehold, according to Detective I Jeffrey Lebron, a State Police spokesman.

The troop car veered off the left side of the road, then re-entered the roadway before veering off the right side and climbing an embankment, ultimately colliding with multiple trees, Lebron said.

The trooper sustained minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, he said.

The incident is currently under investigation.

No other details were released.

