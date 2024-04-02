Tinton Falls Man Identified In Deadly West Long Branch Crash

Curtis Davis, 60, of Tinton Falls, died after the crash on Friday, Mar. 29, according to a spokesperson from the Monmouth Country Prosecutor's Office. West Long Branch police responded to Route 36 East near Monmouth Road at around 7:55 p.m.

Officers found Davis and paramedics rushed him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 38-year-old female driver of a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee remained at the scene of the crash.

The driver had not been charged or given a traffic summons. The Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team is helping the county prosecutor's office and West Long Branch police in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the county prosecutor's office at 800-533-7443 or the West Long Branch Police Department at 732-229-5000, ext. 251.

