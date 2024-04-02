Rain Fog/Mist 46°

SHARE

Tinton Falls Man Identified In Deadly West Long Branch Crash

A pedestrian who was struck by an SUV and killed in Monmouth County has been identified, authorities said.

A cruiser for the West Long Branch (NJ) Police Department.

A cruiser for the West Long Branch (NJ) Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - West Long Branch Police Department
Chris Spiker
Email me Read More Stories

Curtis Davis, 60, of Tinton Falls, died after the crash on Friday, Mar. 29, according to a spokesperson from the Monmouth Country Prosecutor's Office. West Long Branch police responded to Route 36 East near Monmouth Road at around 7:55 p.m.

Officers found Davis and paramedics rushed him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 38-year-old female driver of a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee remained at the scene of the crash. 

The driver had not been charged or given a traffic summons. The Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team is helping the county prosecutor's office and West Long Branch police in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the county prosecutor's office at 800-533-7443 or the West Long Branch Police Department at 732-229-5000, ext. 251.

to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE