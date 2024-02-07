Fair 39°

Three Firefighters Injured Battling Blaze At Neptune Home

Three firefighters were injured while on the scene of a house fire in Monmouth County, officials said.

Crews battle a house fire in Neptune, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Neptune Township Office of Emergency Management
Firefighters responded to the home on 11th Avenue in Neptune on Tuesday, Feb. 6, according to the Neptune Township Office of Emergency Management. One firefighter was brought to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment.

The fire closed down several roads for about two hours. Atkins Avenue was shut down between Route 33 and 10th Avenue, and 11th Avenue was blocked off between Atkins and Ridge avenues.

Neptune emergency officials said the fire was out and cleanup was underway by 2:15 p.m.

Fire marshals for Monmouth County and Neptune Township are investigating the cause of the fire.

