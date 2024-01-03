Wall Township police say it happened in the Wawa at the corner of New Jersey Route 35 and Lakewood Road. Officers arrived at the store at around 2 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1.

When officers got to the store, they found a note on the front door saying it was closed from 11 p.m. on New Year's Eve to 6 a.m. on New Year's Day. Wawa's website lists the store as open 24 hours every day.

Wawa management told police it was an "oversight" due to the broken lock. Surveillance video shows several people entering the Wawa and taking items once they realized no employees were there.

Wall Township police are asking anyone who took the items or who may know who did to call the department at 732-449-4500.

