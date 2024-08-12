Thief Broke Into Several Businesses, Vehicles In Aberdeen Township, Police Say

Johnathan Ruck II was charged with several burglary and theft offenses, the Aberdeen Township Police Department said in a news release on Monday, Aug. 12.

Investigators said Ruck broke into several businesses and vehicles on Route 35 late at night on Wednesday, Aug. 7, and early on Thursday, Aug. 8.

Police arrested Ruck at his home and officers found several stolen items inside it. Some items have been returned to their owners, while others still need to have their owners identified.

Ruck was held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Aberdeen police at 732-583-4200, ext. 702.

