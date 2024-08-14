The Gaslight Anthem, Asbury Park Brewery Release Special Beer Before Concert At The Stone Pony

The Gaslight Anthem is partnering with Asbury Park Brewery to create "Stay Lucky," a limited-edition beer to be sold starting on Thursday, Aug. 15, the brewery said in a news release. The band that formed in New Brunswick in 2006 will perform at The Stone Pony on Friday, Aug. 16.

Stay Lucky is a hazy IPA with peach and mango aromas with a 6.5 percent ABV. It's named after the second song on the band's 2010 album 'American Slang'.

The brewery said Stay Lucky is a hoppy, hazy beer that isn't too bitter and is "a little dank." It also has flavors of tangerine and citrus.

Four-packs of 16-ounce cans will be sold at the brewery for $15.99. The beer will also be on tap at the Cookman Avenue tasting room.

A portion of the sales will go to Red House Music & Rehearsal Studio, which is located in Point Pleasant.

"The collaboration came along when the band’s lead singer Brian Fallon expressed his love for the brewery’s Sea Dragon IPA and the idea of collaborating on a beer came to life," Asbury Park Brewery said in its news release.

The band behind songs like "45" and "The '59 Sound" is the fourth musical act to partner with Asbury Park Brewery on a beer. Other limited-edition beers were made in collaboration with pop rock band Panic! At The Disco, Bergen County native and music producer Jack Antonoff, and Woodcliff Lake-based folk rock band The Front Bottoms.

Asbury Park Brewery moved to its new 3,180-square-foot space in May and it's just a block away from the House of Independents concert hall. The brewery first opened in an old warehouse on Sewall Avenue in 2016 and has been run by musicians who grew up playing at nearby venues.

The new taproom heavily leans into the rich music history of the city that helped launch the careers of New Jersey rock legends Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi.

"The interior design of the brewery was inspired by Japanese listening bars, which encourages customers to enjoy the musical experience," the brewery said back in May. "It features natural and vintage elements like an exposed brick wall and reclaimed wood as bar tops to create a welcoming feeling."

An art installation includes collages of posters, photographs, and concert tickets of famous musicians who have performed in Asbury Park. A wooden record wall with more than 8,000 vinyl albums is behind the bar.

The brewery was a venue for the city's Asbury Underground arts and music crawl that was part of the statewide North to Shore Festival. Comedian and Colts Neck resident Jon Stewart played the drums at the brewery during his band Church and State's first public performance on Saturday, June 15.

The Gaslight Anthem's concert at The Stone Pony's summer stage has been sold out for months, according to an Instagram post from the band on Tuesday, Mar. 26. Asbury Park Brewery also said it'll give away three pairs of tickets on the day of the beer release.

Graphic designing firm Thunder Clap Creative designed Stay Lucky's can label.

