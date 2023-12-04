Tennis Pro Gets 56 Years For Sex Crimes Against Student On Jersey Shore: Prosecutor

Terry Y. Kuo, 32, of Colts Neck must serve a minimum of 85 percent of that term before the possibility of parole, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

Kuo will be 72 by the time he becomes eligible for parole, after which he will be subject to parole supervision for life, Santiago said.

The case stemmed from an investigation initiated after one of Kuo’s students alleged that he had engaged in various instances of sexual misconduct on multiple occasions from August 2016 through November 2017, starting when she was 12.

Leveraging the digital and physical evidence, as well as witness testimony – including from the victim – the State proved that Kuo showered her with increasingly pricey gifts such as expensive electronics, jewelry, and designer clothing and accessories while coercing her into engaging in sexual activity with him, Santiago said.

Kuo was arrested in Marlboro in November 2017 and initially indicted in February 2018.

In all, the jury found Kuo guilty of two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, first-degree child endangerment, first-degree kidnapping, sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact and conspiracy to commit evidence tampering.

