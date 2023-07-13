Fair 92°

Target Opens Long-Awaited Small-Format Store In Eatontown

A long-awaited Target store in Monmouth County will have its grand opening this Sunday, July 16, officials announced.

The new Target store in Eatontown.
The new Target store in Eatontown. Photo Credit: Target
Jon Craig
The twist? It's one of Target's newest "small-format" stores, located next to Best Buy at Eatontown Plaza on the busy corner of Routes 35 and 36.

The store sits in a 60,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by Vingo Wines, China Buffet and Babies R Us.

The small-format stores "live up to their name as some of our smallest Target stores, and for a good reason," the Target website says. "Their flexible designs let us bring the best of the Bullseye into urban neighborhoods, near colleges and other areas where a full-size Target wouldn’t fit, so we can serve up easy and inspiring shopping experiences for new guests across the country."

The Eatontown store will employ about 200 workers, a Target spokeswoman said.

"We're excited to bring the joy of Target to new guests and help them discover a unique shopping experience tailored to the needs of the Eatontown community," said Daniela Sylvester, director at the new store.

The store will include a CVS pharmacy, Ulta Beauty boutique and Starbucks inside, Sylvester said.

Guests also can shop on their own terms "with our easy, contactless and industry-leading" drive-up, order pickup and same-day delivery through Shipt, she said.

Store hours are Sunday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

