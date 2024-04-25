SUV Crash Knocks Out Power, Shuts Down Road In Wall Township: Police

In a Facebook post, Wall Township police said a vehicle hit the pole along Hospital Road at around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, Apr. 25. No injuries were reported in the crash.

A photo from Wall police showed an SUV lying on its left side in the middle of the road. Two utility poles were leaning and there was also damage to a nearby fence.

Emergency crews and Jersey Central Power & Light responded to the crash scene. According to the JCP&L outage map, 134 customers in Wall were without power as of 1:15 p.m., and electricity was expected to be restored by 4 p.m.

Sea Girt police said outages were also reported in Brick Township, Point Pleasant, Point Pleasant Beach, Spring Lake, and Spring Lake Heights. Power had been restored to most customers through circuit switching and crews were working to bring service back to the remaining customers affected.

Police also said Hospital Road was anticipated to be closed "for an extended amount of time" between Atlantic Avenue and Squankum-Allenwood Road.

