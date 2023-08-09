Store Manager Charged With Stealing $269K From Employer On Jersey Shore: Prosecutor

Mark A. Cocciardi, Jr., 46, of Ocean Township is charged with second-degree theft by deception, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

The charge marks the result of an investigation by members of the MCPO Financial Crimes and Public Corruption Bureau.

Leveraging review of a variety of business and financial records, the investigation revealed that at various times from August 2021 into October 2022, while employed as a sales manager at a construction supply company in Asbury Park, Cocciardi used sales receipts to process fictitious returns of building materials that customers had previously purchased, Santiago said.

He then issued himself credit for the materials on his personal credit cards — just short of $268,800 in all, the prosecutor said.

Cocciardi was arrested without incident on Tuesday, Aug 8 and served with a summons complaint pending future proceedings in Monmouth County Superior Court.

Anyone with information about this or related matters is urged to contact MCPO Detective Bob Afanasewicz at 800-533-7443.

