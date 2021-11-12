Asbury Park HS Football Coach Removed Over Partially Clothed Trespassing Incident: Report

Asbury Park High School football coach has been removed from this year's annual Thanksgiving Day game against Neptune after he was found trespassing at the high school last weekend, according to multiple news reports and local police.

Nick Famularo was partially clothed with a woman when he was found by police at the school's stadium on Saturday, according to the Asbury Park Press. Asbury Police Sgt. Michael Casey did not immediately return Daily Voice's information request.

Two assistant coaches and athletic director Mark Gerbino were also suspended, the APP says.

School officials told NJ Advance Media that the incident was considered a personnel matter and was not being investigated by authorities.

Famularo was placed on paid administrative leave Monday and Robert Ward was made acting head football coach, officials said.

