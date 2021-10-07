8 People Lost $126K On Georgia Masters Golf Trip 'That Never Materialized': Monmouth Prosecutor

Two men have been indicted for billing eight people more than $126,000 to attend a 2019 Masters Tournament that never materialized, authorities said.

John Donadio, 56, of Belmar and Michael Moyer, 56, of New Orleans, Louisiana, were each charged by a Grand Jury with second-degree theft, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

The primary victim of the alleged fraud had entered into a contract with Eclipse Global Events for a trip to the annual Masters' golf tournament held in Augusta, Georgia, the prosecutor said. The Belmar-based company was controlled by the defendants, Linskey said.

The contracted charge for the trip was more than $126,000, to include lodging, tickets (both practice rounds and tournament rounds), hospitality events and local transportation for all eight travelers, Linskey said.

Shortly after the contracted amount was paid in full and immediately prior to the event, the victim was advised that their payment was “late,” and that he would not be receiving the trip – nor a refund, Linskey said.

Tiger Woods won his first major tournament title in more than a decade at the 2019 Masters, coming from behind in the final round.

Moyer turned himself in on Wednesday and Donadio turned himself in on Friday, Oct. 1.

Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Kristen Anastos is handling the case.

Anyone with additional information about the case is urged to call Prosecutor’s Office Detective Michael Acquaviva at 800-533-7443.

