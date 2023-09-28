Shrewsbury Grandma Wears Birthday Suit To Meet ABC's 'Golden Bachelor'

The premiere filming of ABC's "Golden Bachelor" happened to be the Shrewsbury resident's 70th birthday.

** WARNING: This story contains spoilers **

And so, she came in none other than her birthday suit (well sort of), hoping to make a lasting impression on the Golden Bachelor himself, Gerry Turner.

Turner grinned from ear-to-ear as the New Jersey grandmother slowly stripped out of her little black coverup to reveal a short, nude dress on the show's premier Thursday, Sept. 28.

Nist lost her husband nearly nine years ago and says she wants to be in love again.

"I feel like I have so much more life to live," she said. "It would be amazing if Gerry fell in love with me and I fell in love with Gerry."

The other two New Jersey residents, Maria, of Teaneck, and Anna, of Summit, both were eliminated.

Nist, who made it through to the next round of dates, was confident her first impression would be a memorable one.

Well, Gerry?

