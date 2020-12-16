Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
These Central Jersey Schools Have Early Dismissal Wednesday

Cecilia Levine
School bus
School bus Photo Credit: Pixabay

While snow won't effect many New Jersey schoolchildren learning remotely, others could have a day off.

Some districts have already begun announcing plans for this week's storm, which could drop up to two feet of snow on Central Jersey.

Among them, Holmdel Township Public Schools are using an early release schedule on Wednesday.

Also, New Road School in Parlin announced that students will be dismissed at 1 p.m.  on Wednesday.

Other school districts warned that even remote instruction might be disrupted if the snowstorm is accompanied by power outages.

This story will be updated as more district announce their plans.

Did we miss any? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

