Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Schools

COVID-19 Prompts 'Lockdown' At Central Jersey High School

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Holmdel High School
Holmdel High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

A positive case of coronavirus prompted a lockdown at a high school in Monmouth County, officials said. 

A student at Holmdel High School tested positive for COVID-19, according to Principal Brian Schillachi. 

Earlier Thursday, parents told Daily Voice and announced on a Facebook site, that a "shelter-in-place" was issued at the high school.

According to an email from the high school principal, district officials placed the lockdown mode into effect to control the movement of students while the few students who were in contact with the student who tested positive were moved to quarantine for their health and the health of others in the district. 

Schillachi wrote: "The Monmouth County Department of Health (MCDOH) has been notified and we are working closely to mitigate any further risk for exposure. Per the guidelines from the Monmouth County Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, any students and employees who were in direct contact with the individual who tested positive will be required to quarantine for 14 days."

"In addition, the classrooms will undergo a deep cleaning and sanitization process," he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.