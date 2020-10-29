COVID-19 Prompts 'Lockdown' At Central Jersey High School

A positive case of coronavirus prompted a lockdown at a high school in Monmouth County, officials said.

A student at Holmdel High School tested positive for COVID-19, according to Principal Brian Schillachi.

Earlier Thursday, parents told Daily Voice and announced on a Facebook site, that a "shelter-in-place" was issued at the high school.

According to an email from the high school principal, district officials placed the lockdown mode into effect to control the movement of students while the few students who were in contact with the student who tested positive were moved to quarantine for their health and the health of others in the district.

Schillachi wrote: "The Monmouth County Department of Health (MCDOH) has been notified and we are working closely to mitigate any further risk for exposure. Per the guidelines from the Monmouth County Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, any students and employees who were in direct contact with the individual who tested positive will be required to quarantine for 14 days."

"In addition, the classrooms will undergo a deep cleaning and sanitization process," he said.

