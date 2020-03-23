Brookdale Community College Student May Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus, School Says

A student at Brookdale Community College reported testing positive for the COVID-19 virus, the school president said.

The student, who's enrolled in the culinary arts program at the Asbury Park school, reported that she tested positive on Friday, Brookdale President David Stout wrote in an email to the staff on Sunday.

College officials couldn't immediately confirm the finding with the local health department, Stout said.

"Recognizing that the DOH (Department of Health) is extraordinarily busy at this time, we have notified all students and faculty in her classes about potential exposure without disclosing the student’s personal identity," he said. "Our thoughts and prayers for a quick recovery are with our student and her family."

Stout urged Brookdale's community to follow Gov. Phil Murphy's order to practice social distancing, to not gather and to stay home except for essential trips.

