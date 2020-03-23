Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
  • Burlington
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: Police: ‘Corona Virus’ Heroin Bags Found On Fleeing Paterson Suspect
Schools

Brookdale Community College Student May Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus, School Says

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Brookdale Community College in Asbury Park
Brookdale Community College in Asbury Park Photo Credit: Brookdale Community College

A student at Brookdale Community College reported testing positive for the COVID-19 virus, the school president said.

The student, who's enrolled in the culinary arts program at the Asbury Park school, reported that she tested positive on Friday, Brookdale President David Stout wrote in an email to the staff on Sunday.

College officials couldn't immediately confirm the finding with the local health department, Stout said.

"Recognizing that the DOH (Department of Health) is extraordinarily busy at this time, we have notified all students and faculty in her classes about potential exposure without disclosing the student’s personal identity," he said. "Our thoughts and prayers for a quick recovery are with our student and her family."

Stout urged Brookdale's community to follow Gov. Phil Murphy's order to practice social distancing, to not gather and to stay home except for essential trips.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.