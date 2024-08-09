Overcast and Breezy 82°

School Bus Involved In Three-Vehicle Crash In Neptune, Minor Injuries Reported

A school bus and two other vehicles crashed in Neptune Township, officials said.

A three-vehicle crash involving a school bus on Route 33 in Neptune Township, NJ, on August 9, 2024.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Neptune Township Office of Emergency Management
The crash happened on Route 33 East near the intersection with Jumping Brook Road, the Neptune Township Office of Emergency Management said in a Facebook post at 8:46 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9.

No children were on the bus during the crash. Neptune paramedics responded to the scene to treat people for minor injuries.

Two photos from the scene showed a blue car with its front airbags deployed and significant front-end damage. A black Hyundai SUV also had some front-end damage.

Route 33 had reopened by 9:30 a.m.

