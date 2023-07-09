SAM'S Back: Trailer Drops For Long-Awaited Season Of MTV's 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'

Well, on Thursday, Aug. 3.

A brand-new trailer for the upcoming season of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" has been released by MTV (scroll for video).

"I'm bAAaack," Giancola sings in the trailer.

Sam's big return was announced back in March, making for a highly-anticipated season for "Jersey Shore" fans.

"Gym, tan, Sam's back," Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino adds.

Among other highlights of the upcoming season are the crew meeting Sorrentino's family, Ronnie Magro dropping by for a visit, and more.

Season premiers Thursday, Aug. 3 at 8 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.