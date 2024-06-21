Robber Pulls Gun On Jewelry Store Repair Owner In Middletown, Police Say

The gunman had been outside with the owner of Jewelry Repair and Design on Cherry Tree Farm Road just before following them inside around 2 p.m., police said.

That's when the suspect pulled out a handgun. The suspect is described by police as white male, approximately 5’7" and in his late 20s to early 30s, with facial hair.

Any member of the public who may have information about the robbery is asked to call Middletown Police Detective First Class Daniel Sullivan at (732) 615-2120.

