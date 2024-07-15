Red Bank Man, 36, Identified As Victim Of Deadly Double Shooting

Mikal Muhammad, 36, died in the shooting on Wednesday, July 10, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said in a news release on Monday, July 15. Red Bank officers responded to the report of shots fired on the 100 block of River Street at around 3:13 a.m.

Police found Muhammad and another man suffering from gunshot wounds. Muhammad was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other victim was treated at Jersey Shore University Medical Center and released.

The investigation is "active and ongoing," according to Santiago. Red Bank police said a suspect wasn't in custody but they don't believe there's a "continued threat to the public."

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443 or Red Bank police at 732-530-2700.

You can also send an anonymous tip to the Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-671-4400 or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

