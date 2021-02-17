Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
LOOK INSIDE: 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Home Listed At Nearly $1.4M

"Jersey Shore" cast members gather around the kitchen island in the Manalapan home where "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" was filmed.
"Jersey Shore" cast members gather around the kitchen island in the Manalapan home where "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" was filmed. Photo Credit: MTV screengrab

The house where MTV's "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" was filmed has hit the market at nearly $1.4 million.

The cast members stayed in the Manalapan home for three seasons of filming beginning in 2018, the house's Zillow listing says.

The Kinney Road home has 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms and is 6,000 square feet.

For $1.399 million, it could be yours.

Pauly D gives a house tour of the roommates' new Manalapan crib.

MTV

Estimated sales range from $899,000 to $1.17 million.

Other amenities include a three-car garage, Olympic-size swimming pool, outdoor patio, a hot tub, balcony, finished basement with walk-out access and more.

Click here for the complete Zillow listing.

