PTA School Treasurer Stole $12K Including Panera Bread Purchase In Manalapan: Prosecutor

Roxanne Blasucci, 44, is charged with theft by unlawful taking and uttering a forged instrument, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

The thefts included trying to conceal a $75.69 purchase at Panera Bread, he said.

An investigation initiated earlier this year by the Manalapan Police Department that grew to also involve members of the MCPO Financial Crimes & Public Corruption Unit determined that Blasucci had served as treasurer of the PTA for Taylor Mills School, an elementary school of several hundred students, since at least 2018, Santiago said.

During that time, the PTA hosted fundraising events generating cash proceeds, which were counted and given to Blasucci for deposit into the PTA bank account, the prosecutor said.

An examination of financial records, witness statements, and other evidence revealed that on three occasions, from December 2021 through April 2022, Blasucci prepared and provided to the PTA bank statements documenting deposits totaling slightly more than $18,500 – but the official bank records only verified deposits in the amount of slightly more than $6,000, Santiago said.

Additionally, in June 2022, Blasucci allegedly altered a PTA bank statement by omitting a debit-card transaction in the amount of $75.69 at a local Panera Bread, then understated electronic payments by that precise amount in an effort to hide the theft, the prosecutor said.

