Progressive MS Prompts Owner To Close Longtime Millstone Italian Supermarket

Anthony Mannino, of A & S Salumeria on Route 33 in Millstone, announced on Facebook on May 20 that he will "put down the knives and hang up the apron" after Memorial Day Weekend.

"Many of my customers and employees have become more than acquaintances but lifelong friends that mean the world to me," Mannino's post said. "Those of you who have frequented the business over the years know that I have Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (SPMS) and over the past few years I've come to realize that my condition has been deteriorating to the point where doing the job that I love so much has basically become difficult to the point that I've had to make this decision."

The news left longtime customers broken-hearted.

"I’m so saddened to hear this news. You’ve been one of the staples of Millstone Township," one person commented on the Facebook post. "You’ve always quality foods, great products, outstanding service let alone being a stand up person and always saying what you believed in. Please make sure you keep in touch and let us know what your future holds for you. Will miss A&S."

"Anthony I want to say thank you for your friendship and support over the years. You are truly a great man," another added. "I know this is a difficult decision for you. The love and passion you have for the business will never be forgotten. See you soon and I hope you know we will always stay in touch. You are legend. God bless you and your family."

