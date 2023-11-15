Popular Bundt Cake Shop Replacing Howell Dance Studio

The newest bakery will be at Aldrich Plaza in Howell replacing the Howell Academy of Dance, a spokeswoman said. The chain of about 500 bakeries already has a shop in Toms River, Ocean County.

Interior renovations are underway so it's too soon to project an opening date for the Howell location, she said.

Nothing Bundt Cakes offers handcrafted bundt cakes in a variety of flavors and sizes, such as bite-sized Buntinis, miniature Bundtlets, and 8- to 10-inch Bundt Cakes. The bakeries also offer retail items including party supplies, décor and gifts.

Founded in 1997, Nothing Bundt Cakes currently operates in more than 40 states and Canada.

Levin Management Corporation Leasing Representative Kendal Hand-Freda and Senior Leasing Representative E.J. Moawad arranged the 2,500-square-foot lease.

“Dessert-inspired concepts are a hot retail category,” Moawad said. “Within that segment, Nothing Bundt Cakes is an established, growing national brand with a strong following, and it’s a great addition for this center."

Mark Stanislawski of The Retail Strategy represented the tenant.

Anchored by Walgreens, the 128,000-square-foot Aldrich Plaza is home to Retro Fitness, My Salon Suites (opening soon), Salon Centric, Norman’s Hallmark, RE/MAX real estate, AT&T, Big City Bagels & Salads, Bubbakoo’s Burritos and GNC.

A host of neighborhood conveniences — such as a dentist, pizzeria, Chinese restaurant, optician, liquor store, karate studio, coffee and ice cream shops, and a dry cleaner, among others— round out the tenant mix.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.