A woman was airlifted to a local hospital with a head injury after her boat ran aground on the Jersey Shore.

The woman hit her head on the 32-foot Boston Whaler boat during the 2 a.m. crash off the coast of Stafford Saturday, NJSP officials said.

She was flown to an area hospital for treatment. It was unclear if there were any other passengers on the boat.

