Wife Of Former Jersey Shore Mayor Found Shot Dead At Home

The wife of former Long Branch Mayor Philip Huhn was found shot dead in her home Friday morning, authorities confirmed.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccionni didn’t immediately say whether authorities believe June Huhn, 73, was shot by herself or someone else.

Officers responding to the Norwood Avenue home found her dead from a gunshot wound to the chest, the prosecutor said, adding that her husband, 75, was home when they arrived

His detectives were investigating along with Long Branch police.

Philip Huhn was mayor of Long Branch from 1982 to 1990 and later worked as city manager in Keansburg and then as business administrator in Neptune Township.

