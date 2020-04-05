'Welcome To Nazi Germany' Revelers Tell Rumson Police Breaking Up Pink Floyd Cover Band Concert

Rumson police busted a group of 30 middle-aged adults rocking out at a Pink Floyd cover band concert Saturday evening amid the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said.

Police showed up to the Blackpoint Road home near Wood Lane on reports of a complaint to find more than two dozen 40- and- 50-year-old adults -- some who'd brought lawn chairs -- and a pair of guitarists complete with a microphone and amplifiers, authorities said.

When officers told everyone to leave in accordance with the governor's executive coronavirus orders, some unhappy revelers shouted "F-the police" and "Welcome to Nazi Germany," Rumson police said.

"As the old saying goes, in the midst of all this chaos, the band still played on, that is until they were advised in the middle of the 1975 classic 'Wish you were here,' that they must stop the show," police said.

Police noted they take no enjoyment in ruining anyone's fun, but are using a zero-tolerance approach when busting "corona-parties."

