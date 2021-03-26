Water Search For Missing Emotionally Disturbed Kayaker In Central Jersey

First responders in Monmouth County were called to search for a missing person on Friday, who possibly had been out in a kayak, authorities said.

An empty kayak was found about 11 a.m. on the Middletown side of the Navesink River in Red Bank, according to initial reports. That is directly across from the Fair Haven Yacht Works, where an emotionally disturbed person had been reported missing.

New Jersey State Police were called to assist Fair Haven police in the water search, a NJSP spokesman said.

This is a developing news story.

