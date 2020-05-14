Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: NJ Teens Accused Of Flashing Laser Pointer At NYPD Chopper
DV Pilot Police & Fire

WATCH: Jersey Shore Vehicle Owner Dragged In Brazen Daylight Theft

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The Middletown homeowner is injured trying to stop broad daylight vehicle theft.
The Middletown homeowner is injured trying to stop broad daylight vehicle theft. Video Credit: FACEBOOK

Two car thieves dragged a Middletown homeowner while stealing his Range Rover in broad daylight, surveillance video shows.

A dark Mercedes Benz backs up to the victim’s Windermere Road driveway in the township’s Lincroft section around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, the video posted publicly on Facebook shows.

Both thieves get out, with one in a black ski mask heading into an open attached garage.

“Keys were in the woman's purse in her mudroom,” a friend of the victims wrote in the post. “The thief opened the door and grabbed the keys and her wallet from her bag!”.

The thief backs a white Range Rover out of the garage and has to make several maneuvers to get it turned toward the street, the video shows.

At that point, the homeowner suddenly comes running down the driveway and grabs the driver’s side door handle – then gets dragged and falls face-first as both vehicles speed away.

“The husband hurt his shoulder but is otherwise OK,” the friend wrote.

Similar thefts have been reported in other area communities, residents said.

Middletown police asked that anyone with information that could help catch the suspects call them at (732) 615-2100

“The public is asked to be mindful to always remove any key fobs, ensure that their vehicles are locked and to report any suspicious activity to the police,” they added.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.