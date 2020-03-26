Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
VIDEO: Pickup Plunges Into Monmouth Reservoir

Jon Craig
Emergency crews helped tow a pickup truck out of a Howell reservoir. Photo Credit: Facebook
A pickup truck submerged in a Howell reservoir. Photo Credit: Facebook

A pickup truck had to be pulled from a Monmouth County reservoir on Thursday.

Two occupants from Toms River escaped without injury after the truck fell into the Manasquan Reservoir in Howell Township during a boat launch, police said.

The Squankum Fire Dive Team secured straps so Certified Auto could tow it out.

For some reason, the driver put the pickup into reverse after the boat was in the water, sending it into the drink, as well, township police wrote in a Facebook post.

"It is still unknown who turned on the windshield wipers," the post said. "Well played."

