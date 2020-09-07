Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

VIDEO: 2 Arrested In Double Stabbing On Popular Jersey Shore Beach

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Lifeguards and police rush to a double stabbing at Jenkinson's Beach in Point Pleasant Beach.
Lifeguards and police rush to a double stabbing at Jenkinson's Beach in Point Pleasant Beach. Photo Credit: TWITTER user Kelly McCullough

Two suspects were in custody after two people were stabbed on a popular Jersey Shore beach Labor Day, authorities said.

Police were called to reports of a fight involving a knife near 300 Broadway at Jenkinson’s Beach in Point Pleasant Beach around 3:30 p.m., Point Pleasant Beach Police Chief Joseph Michigan said.

Two men were taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center with stab wounds in unknown condition, he said.

The investigation is ongoing and there was no immediate threat to the public, Michigan said.

"Thanks to the quick and heroic work of our brave officers, the suspect is now in custody and there is no further threat to the public," Mayor Paul Kanitra said.

"Thank you as well to the lifeguards and first aid teams that responded equally as quickly.

"Considering the tragic events of the past hour, I certainly hope Jenkinsons will finally see the light and drop their counterproductive lawsuit that undermines our ability to protect residents and visitors alike. We should be working together as one on this front. This cannot stand in Point Pleasant Beach."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.