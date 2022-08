One person was injured after hitting a high-tension line on Saturday, Aug. 20 in Monmouth County, NJ Advance Media reports.

The individual was hospitalized after the incident at a home on the 200 block of Clinton Avenue in Eatontown, the outlet said.

JCP&L cut the power grid. The victim's condition was not known.

