Monmouth Daily Voice
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

US Marshals Help Nab Newark Trio In Auto Thefts, Central Jersey Burglaries

Jon Craig
Read More Stories
Monmouth County Correctional Facility
Monmouth County Correctional Facility Photo Credit: Monmouth County Sheriff's Office

Three men from Newark were arrested by U.S. Marshals and local police in Monmouth County on multiple burglary and vehicle theft charges, authorities said.

Dasean Lewis, 24, Christopher Leake, 19, and Nahji Mayes, 23, targeted vehicles left unlocked with key fobs inside, Marlboro police said. 

Marlboro Police Department was assisted by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in the arrest of Lewis and Mayes. Leake was jailed on other charges when he was arrested, police said.

All three were being held in Monmouth County Correctional Facility in Freehold. 

Det. Sgt. Jon Gramcko, Det. Edward Ungrady and Det. Michael Pecoraro led the investigation.

