US Marshals Capture Brooklyn Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teen In Central Jersey Motel

A 33-year-old Brooklyn, NY man was jailed on accusations he lured and sexually assaulted a 13-year-old child in a Central Jersey motel last November, authorities said.

Michael Torenheim was captured in Spring Valley, NY, by members of the U.S. Marshals Office, New Jersey State Police and Wall Township Police Department, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said.

No further details of the alleged incident were released.

Torenheim was charged with second degree sexual assault, second degree luring and third degree endangering the welfare of a child.

He was being held in the Monmouth County Correctional Facility following his Rockland County arrest, New York last month, announced

Anyone with additional information is urged to call 1-800-533-7443 to speak with Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Joshua Rios.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can contact Monmouth County Crime Stoppers confidential telephone tip-line by calling 1-800-671-4400; or, they can post their tip at https://www.p3tips.com/1182 Monmouth County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of criminals and fugitives.

If convicted of the second degree charges, Torenheim faces a sentence of five to ten years in a New Jersey state prison. If convicted of third degree charge, he faces up to 5 years in state prison.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Fichter.

