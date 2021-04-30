US Marshals Arrest Fugitive In Asbury Park Shooting

A 30-year-old fugitive from Asbury Park has been arrested with the help of U.S. Marshals in a shooting, authorities said.

Sudan Harris has been charged with first -degree attempted murder and weapons offenses, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

At 1:12 p.m. on Oct. 18, 2019, Asbury Park police were called to a shooting on Washington Avenue.

Police found a 25-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A joint investigation found that the person responsible for shooting the victim was Sudan Harris, the prosecutor said.

With the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Regional Task Force, the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, and Asbury Park Police Department, Harris was taken into custody and taken to the Monmouth County Corrections Institution as he awaits his first appearance and detention hearing, Gramiccioni said.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Detective Keith Finkelstein of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Detective Daniel Savastano at 732-774-1300.

Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400

The case is being handled by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Caitlin Sidley.

