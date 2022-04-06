Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
DV Pilot Police & Fire

US Marshals Arrest Fugitive In Asbury Park Shooting: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office
Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Photo Credit: Provided/ MCPO

US Marshals have arrested a fugitive in a recent Asbury Park shooting, authorities said.

Kenneth R. Bronson, 18, was charged with first-degree attempted murder and weapons offenses, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on March 20, Asbury Park police responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Langford Street. They found the shooting victim, an adult male, who was taken to Jersey Shore Regional Medical Center for emergency treatment.

A subsequent investigation by members of the MCPO Major Crimes Bureau and Asbury Park police resulted in Bronson being identified as a suspect in the case, and he was arrested without incident by members of the Prosecutor’s Office and the

U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday, April 5, in Brick Township

Bronson was being held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending a first court appearance and detention hearing.

Anyone with information about this matter is being urged to call MCPO Detective Matthew Delgado toll-free at 800-533-7443, or Asbury Park Police Department Detective Terrance McGhee at 732-774-1300.

This case is being handled by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Bogner.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.