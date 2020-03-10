UPDATE: Howell Police ID Fleeing Motorcyclist Who Crashed Into Patrol Car

Howell police have identified the man who crashed his vehicle into one of their patrol cars and then tried to flee on foot, authorities said.

What began as a motor vehicle stop near Aldrich Road West became a pursuit and a crash around 8 p.m. Monday, police said in a Facebook post.

A traffic stop was initiated. At first, the motorcyclist yielded before proceeding southbound on Route 9 at a high rate of speed. As he approached Lanes Mill Road he had to slow for traffic. He attempted to exit Route 9, but struck the side of the patrol car operated by Howell Police Officer T.J. Hurley.

Joseph Sica, 35, of Jackson was quickly apprehended and arrested, Howell police said.

They caught him after a brief foot chase, they said.

Sica was charged criminally with eluding and criminal mischief. He was also found to be operating with a suspended driver’s license. Multiple motor vehicle summonses were issued as well.

After processing, Sica was released but transported to the hospital for minor injuries sustained as a result of the crash.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.