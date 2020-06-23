UPDATE: Fatal Crash In Millstone As Driver Runs Off Roadway

UPDATED: State police, EMS and firefighters responded to a fatal crash in Millstone Township, authorities said.

A car went off the road about 3:18 p.m. Tuesday, said Sgt. Lawrence Peele, a state police spokesman.

"Preliminary details indicate that a Buick Century traveling on Carrs Tavern Road ran off the roadway and into several bushes," Peele said.

The driver of the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene, the sergeant said.

The driver's name had not been released by police.

Cause of the crash remains under investigation, Peele said.

The road was expected to be closed for several hours.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.