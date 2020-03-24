Two Teens Stabbed In Freehold Park: Sea Bright Man, Marlboro Juvenile Charged

Two teens were stabbed and two others charged following a knife fight in a popular Freehold park, authorities said.

Responding officers found the bleeding victims in the Durand Park parking lot shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday, township police said in a statement.

Paramedics tended to them while police grabbed Russell Derector Jr., 19, of Sea Bright and a 17-year-old juvenile.

They charged Derector with possession of a weapon, assault and harassment and signed delinquency complaints against the younger teen for weapons possession and making terroristic threats.

The victims were treated at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune City and released, police said.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Freehold Police Detective William Ketelaar at ( 732) 294-2110 .

