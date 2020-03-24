Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Breaking News: Freehold Man Charged With Coughing On Worried Wegmans Worker, Saying He Has Coronavirus
Two Teens Stabbed In Freehold Park: Sea Bright Man, Marlboro Juvenile Charged

Durand Park
Durand Park Photo Credit: Durand Park

Two teens were stabbed and two others charged following a knife fight in a popular Freehold park, authorities said.

Responding officers found the bleeding victims in the Durand Park parking lot shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday, township police said in a statement.

Paramedics tended to them while police grabbed Russell Derector Jr., 19, of Sea Bright and a 17-year-old juvenile.

They charged Derector with possession of a weapon, assault and harassment and signed delinquency complaints against the younger teen for weapons possession and making terroristic threats.

The victims were treated at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune City and released, police said.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Freehold Police Detective William Ketelaar at ( 732) 294-2110 .

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

