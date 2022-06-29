Two Men Sentenced In Asbury Park Daytime Shooting

Two men have been sentenced to a total of over 60 years in New Jersey state prison in connection with the 2019 midday shooting of two men inside their vehicle, authorities said.

Gary Brooks Jr., 30, and Jonathan Marvine, 28, both of Neptune Township, were sentenced on Monday, June 20, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

Both defendants were previously convicted after an October 2021 jury trial.

On Aug. 2, 2019 at 11:05 a.m., Asbury Park and Neptune Township police responded.to multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired at Monroe Avenue's intersection with Ridge Avenue in Asbury Park. The investigation revealed that the victims, a 28-year-old Neptune Township man and an 18-year-old Asbury Park man, were stopped at the intersection when a vehicle driven by Brooks, with Marvine as the front-seat passenger, pulled next to the victims’ vehicle.

Brooks then produced an illegally possessed handgun and fired repeatedly into the vehicle, shooting both victims, Linskey said.

After six days of testimony, the jury found Brooks guilty of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and weapons offenses.

The jury found Marvine guilty of conspiracy to commit murder.

Superior Court Judge Jill G. O’Malley sentenced Brooks to a total of 50 years in a New Jersey State Prison, while Marvine was sentenced to 11 years.

Brooks and Marvine must both serve 85 percent of their sentences pursuant to the provisions of New Jersey’s No Early Release Act, requiring Brooks to serve 37 years and 6 months prior to being eligible for parole, and Marvine 9 years and 4 months before he is eligible for parole.

The State was represented by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Michael Luciano.

