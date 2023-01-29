SWAT Standoff In Holmdel Lands Armed Man In Police Custody: Prosecutor

An hours-long SWAT standoff in Monmouth County landed a 46-year-old man in police custody Sunday, Jan. 29, authorities said.

A resident of Pine Valley Court showed up to the Holmdel police station to report a domestic incident involving Brian Piscopo around 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.

Approximately an hour after police arrived at the home, the Monmouth County Emergency Response Team (MOCERT), Monmouth County Rapid Deployment Force (RDF) and the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office were requested.

Piscopo was taken to a local medical facility for evaluation and then transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institute (MCCI), where he was held pending his first appearance at the Monmouth County Superior Court.

Piscopo was charged with Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats, Criminal Restraint, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The Endangering charge derives from a child being present in the home during the original domestic dispute. The child was not present or in any danger during the standoff, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Holmdel Police Department Lieutenant Michael Hughes at 732-946-4400.

