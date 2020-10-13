State Police: Monmouth County Pair Arrested For Armed Robbery, 100 Vehicle Break-Ins

A pair of men from Monmouth County have been arrested for armed robbery and breaking into about 100 vehicles, authorities said.

Mario Mondragon, 21, of Long Branch and Genaro Guzman, also 21, of Shrewsbury Township are accused of committing the robberies and burglaries in five municipalities between April and June, New Jersey State Police said.

State Police detectives with the Troop “C” Criminal Investigation Office along with members of the Eatontown Borough Police Department, Tinton Falls Police Department, Ocean Township Police Department and Long Branch Police Department, identified Mondragon and Guzman as suspects in armed robberies in Shrewsbury Township and Eatontown Borough, troopers said.

On May 16, Mondragon and Guzman were breaking into a vehicle at a Shrewsbury Township residence when they were confronted by the homeowners, troopers said.

During the confrontation, the suspects allegedly brandished a handgun and taser before fleeing, according to troopers.

On June 6 in Eatontown Borough, the duo are accused of spraying a deliveryman with pepper spray and physically assaulted him during a robbery, troopers said.

Investigators said they were able to link Mondragon and Guzman to about 100 vehicle burglaries in Monmouth County.

On Oct. 8, detectives from the Troop “C” CIO, State Police Fugitive Unit, K9 Unit, along with members of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Mondragon and Guzman, troopers aid.

Both men were charged with armed robbery, multiple weapons charges, aggravated assault by pointing a firearm, burglary, and theft, according to state police.

They were being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending a bail detention hearing.

This case is being prosecuted by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

