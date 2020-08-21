State Police ID Tinton Falls Driver, 70, Killed After Roadmaster Veers Off Garden State Parkway

A 70-year-old man from Tinton Falls was killed early Friday after his vehicle ran off the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County, authorities said.

Victor Munoz was taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune City, where he was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

The cause of the single-car crash remains under investigation.

The crash occurred at 4:11 a.m. in the express lanes of the parkway southbound, Peele said.

The crash occurred at milepost 105.6 in Tinton Falls, Peele said.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle and no other vehicles involved, he said.

