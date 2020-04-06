State PD: One Dead, Another Injured In Monmouth County Garden State Parkway Crash

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a two-car crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.

Wall Township firefighters and EMS were called to milepost marker 99.9 northbound -- near the Monmouth Service Area -- at 10:24 a.m., a state police spokesman said Monday afternoon.

A gray BMW and red Toyota had collided, the spokesman said. One of the car's occupants was pronounced dead at the scene, Lt. Theodore Schafer said.

An occupant of the other vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, Schafer said, but it had not been reported what victim was in which vehicle.

State police from the Holmdel barracks and Wall Township police were at the scene, he said.

