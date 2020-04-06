Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: Authorities: Four Nabbed Selling Stolen Long Island Car To Online Buyer In Lyndhurst
DV Pilot Police & Fire

State PD: One Dead, Another Injured In Monmouth County Garden State Parkway Crash

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
State police were on the scene of a fatal crash on the Garden State Parkway Monday in Wall Township.
State police were on the scene of a fatal crash on the Garden State Parkway Monday in Wall Township. Photo Credit: NJSP

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a two-car crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.

Wall Township firefighters and EMS were called to milepost marker 99.9 northbound -- near the Monmouth Service Area -- at 10:24 a.m., a state police spokesman said Monday afternoon.

A gray BMW and red Toyota had collided, the spokesman said. One of the car's occupants was pronounced dead at the scene, Lt. Theodore Schafer said.

An occupant of the other vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, Schafer said, but it had not been reported what victim was in which vehicle.

State police from the Holmdel barracks and Wall Township police were at the scene, he said.

CHECK  BACK FOR UPDATES.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.