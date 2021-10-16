Skateboarder Seriously Hurt, Airlifted In Jersey Shore Crash: Police Warn About Online Posts

A crash involving a skateboard and truck is under investigation in Monmouth County, authorities said.

Atlantic Highlands police said on Facebook that the skateboarder slammed into the side of a Ford truck and that the driver remained at the crash scene and cooperated with police. Police warned against social media reports with misinformation in them.

On Wednesday, at 4:45 p.m., police were dispatched to Waterwitch Avenue and Shore Drive for a collision between a juvenile on a skateboard and a motor vehicle. Officers arrived within a minute of being dispatched and began administering first aid, police said.

Preliminary investigation shows a juvenile on a skateboard traveling down Waterwitch Avenue hill, impacted the passenger side of a Ford truck, which was traveling south on Shore Drive through the intersection of Waterwitch Avenue. The operator of the pickup truck remained on scene and has been cooperating fully with the investigation, police said. There were multiple witnesses to the collision who were being interviewed.

The juvenile sustained serious injuries and was flown by medical helicopter to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

The incident is being investigated with the assistance of the Monmouth County Prosecutors Office Accident Reconstruction Team.

"Please remember that we live in a small community," the police department said on Facebook. "Speculation on social media as to what happened in a serious incident without any actual information can be damaging to the families dealing with an already traumatic situation."

Anyone who may have information about this incident id urged to call Detective Sgt. Matthew Chesek at 732 872 1158.

