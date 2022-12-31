Shooting Victim Dies In Neptune Roadway, Suspect Surrenders: Prosecutor

A 41-year-old Neptune Township man surrendered to authorities in the killing of another man his age overnight, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said.

Michael Westbrook has been charged with murder, weapons offenses and hindering in connection with the death of Amad Jones, of Oceanport, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.

Jones was found in the roadway on Gosselin Avenue in Fort Monmouth with a gunshot wound to his chest around 9:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, Santiago said. He was later pronounced dead.

Soon after, Westbrook surrendered to police at Neptune Township police headquarters. A joint investigation by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Oceanport Police Department and Neptune Township Police Department ultimately led to the arrest and charging of Westbrook. He remains in custody pending his first appearance and detention hearing to take place in Monmouth County Superior Court.

The case has been assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Cummings of the Major Crimes Bureau. Information on Westbrook’s legal representation was not immediately available. If convicted of murder, Westbrook faces a term of up to life in state prison.

Anyone with information about this matter is being asked to contact MCPO Detective Kent Thornton at 800-533-7443 or Oceanport Detective William Resnyk at 732-222-6301.

